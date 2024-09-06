ETF Store Inc. Boosts Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance comprises 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $390.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.29%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

