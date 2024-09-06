ETF Store Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

