ETF Store Inc. Sells 20,364 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HACK opened at $63.99 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

