ETF Store Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

