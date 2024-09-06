ETF Store Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

