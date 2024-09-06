ETF Store Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ETF Store Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,942 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.