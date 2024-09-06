Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $56.00 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,693,946,013 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,693,770,181.585464. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99922926 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $34,202,003.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

