EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EVE’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of EVEX opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.35.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

