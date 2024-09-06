Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $15.41

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $14.98. Evolus shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 5,900 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Evolus Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $921.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

