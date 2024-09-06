Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 8,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 108,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVO. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Evotec by 140.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

