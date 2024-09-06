Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.53 and last traded at $114.80. 2,763,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,814,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Etfidea LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

