Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 4,945 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.06. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

