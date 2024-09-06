Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.34. 16,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.95 and a 200-day moving average of $425.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

