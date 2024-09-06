Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $101.00. 891,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,867. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.