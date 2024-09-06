Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104.4% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 73.1% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Chevron by 9.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 623,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,155. The stock has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.37. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.