Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

