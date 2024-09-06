Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FHI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,911. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 267.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

