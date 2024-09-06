Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,924 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 193,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 289,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

