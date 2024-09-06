Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 19,622 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.74.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
