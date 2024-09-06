Financial Comparison: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 1 3.25 Boston Scientific 0 2 18 1 2.95

Volatility & Risk

KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Boston Scientific has a consensus price target of $85.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $30.82 million 3.65 -$13.74 million ($0.28) -8.79 Boston Scientific $15.23 billion 7.86 $1.59 billion $1.19 68.61

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -38.16% -20.82% -15.02% Boston Scientific 12.00% 16.59% 9.22%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats KORU Medical Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

