First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Financial Survey

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $124.92 million 5.93 $51.61 million $1.97 14.92 First Foundation $160.77 million 2.39 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MetroCity Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 24.20% 13.85% 1.52% First Foundation 1.34% 1.07% 0.07%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.