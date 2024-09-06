First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.79

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 109014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

