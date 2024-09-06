First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.79

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 109014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
