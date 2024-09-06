First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

FDL stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

