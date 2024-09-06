First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 83,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 109,066 shares.The stock last traded at $182.14 and had previously closed at $183.27.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.