First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 83,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 109,066 shares.The stock last traded at $182.14 and had previously closed at $183.27.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
