First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.83

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 183607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,490,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.