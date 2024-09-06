First Western Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

