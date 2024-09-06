First Western Trust Bank Sells 297 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,003,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $354.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.70. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.