First Western Trust Bank Sells 374 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $115.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

