First Western Trust Bank Sells 4,456 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

