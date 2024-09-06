First Western Trust Bank Sells 517 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

