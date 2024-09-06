First Western Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.