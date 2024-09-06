FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Trading 4.5% Higher

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.20 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 164.20 ($2.16). Approximately 1,106,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,064,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.10 ($2.07).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.86. The stock has a market cap of £945.22 million, a PE ratio of -7,960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 494,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £785,762.10 ($1,033,217.75). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

