FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 64,211 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $81,547.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,541,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,721.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79.

On Monday, July 1st, Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $77,147.18.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOTE shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Articles

