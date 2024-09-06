Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 7,617 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.61. 2,156,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $92.40.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.