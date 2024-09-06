FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 166,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 172,676 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.80.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

