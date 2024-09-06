Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $3.96. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 49,333 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTK. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTK

Flotek Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.