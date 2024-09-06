Floyd F. Petersen Sells 3,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 239,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AMPH
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.