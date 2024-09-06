Floyd F. Petersen Sells 3,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 239,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after buying an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after buying an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 338,653 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

