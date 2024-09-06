Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.15. 252,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,352,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.