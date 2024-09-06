Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,993 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.