Fluent Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.71. 2,281,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.55.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

