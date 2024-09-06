Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 2,545 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,343,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.