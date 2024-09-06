Fluent Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,942 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $93.44. 2,922,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,237. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. Macquarie cut shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

