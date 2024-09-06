Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.27. Approximately 902,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,731,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after buying an additional 389,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.