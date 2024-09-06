Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

NYSE:FTV remained flat at $72.80 during trading hours on Friday. 170,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,052. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 36.2% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fortive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

