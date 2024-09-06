Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTV. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 630,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

