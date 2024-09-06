Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,933 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.