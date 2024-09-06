Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company's stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $8,263,000. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company's stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $95.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

