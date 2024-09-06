Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $361.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.96 and its 200 day moving average is $354.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

