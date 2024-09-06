Foster & Motley Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $243.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

