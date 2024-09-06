Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $188,138,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock traded down $9.07 on Friday, reaching $1,339.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,164. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,002.58.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.